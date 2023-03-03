FDA cracks down on animal tranquilizer as overdose deaths and amputations soar

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now restrict imports of the animal tranquilizer Xylazine.

The drug known on the street as "Tranq" has infiltrated much of the country’s fentanyl and heroin supply.

This is done to extend the high but causes large, nasty wounds and has people stumbling around in a zombie-like state.

ANIMAL TRANQUILIZER FOUND IN 90%+ OF PHILLY DRUG SUPPLY, ‘TRANQ’ IS EATING USERS' SKIN, LEADING TO AMPUTATIONS

Advocates say this move by the FDA is a step in the right direction, but Tranq is already linked to thousands of overdose deaths and amputations across the country.

Fox News saw the horrible effects firsthand in Philadelphia, including people shooting up on nearly every block.

Xylazine is strong enough to sedate a horse and the impact on humans can be deadly.

Users tell Fox News it is mixed into street drugs like fentanyl and heroin.

YOUTH OPIOID OVERDOSES ON THE RISE AS SCHOOLS STRUGGLE TO FIGHT THE EPIDEMIC

"When it was real heroin, no one got abscesses or wounds like this. But Xylazine is a tranquilizer that puts down animals like elephants. I mean, elephants weigh tons and I only weigh 150 pounds," says a user.

The FDA's new alert will allow its field teams to closely monitor imports of all drugs that contain Xylazine.

Xylazine is not a controlled substance.

The DEA is working to change that — as the FDA is trying to make changes to ensure the drug is only used on animals.

The FDA’s new alert will allow its field teams to closely monitor imports of all drugs that contain Xylazine and check to make sure shipments of the drug are correctly labeled.

If they are not, the FDA will detain the shipment.

Advocates are warning that when the government clamps down on one deadly substance, others pop up.

You do not have to look far to see the impact Tranq is having, as the drug has been found in nearly every large city.

Now, advocates are warning that when the government clamps down on one deadly substance, others just pop up.

"When we really focused on heroin and tried to stop the trafficking of heroin — the criminal drug market introduced illicit fentanyl into the supply," says Sarah Laurel of Savage Sisters Recovery, a nonprofit in Philadelphia.

"Then, we hyper-focused on that — and now we have Xylazine."

The DEA wants to make Xylazine a controlled substance, which means the government would control everything from manufacturing to distribution.

However, that has not happened yet.

