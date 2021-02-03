Fauci says amid coronavirus Super Bowl 'not the time' for big gathering

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice to avoid potentially contracting or spreading coronavirus this weekend is for NFL fans to enjoy watching the Super Bowl with only "your family or with people that are in your household."

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said every time the nation celebrates a holiday or occasion, a spike in coronavirus cases follows.

"As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States," he said Wednesday while appearing on TODAY. "Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family the people in your household."

A mix of vaccinated health care workers and fans will be in attendance to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off on Sunday. But outside the stadium walls, public health measures remain in place that discourage large gatherings. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends hosting a virtual Super Bowl watch party, or an outdoor viewing where attendees can remain 6 feet apart.

It also advises people to bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils and condiment packets, and to avoid shouting, cheering loudly or singing, opting instead to clap, stomp feet or use hand-held noisemakers.

"As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party now is not the time to do that," Fauci told TODAY. "Watch the game and enjoy it but do it with your family or with people in your household."