Expert warns of 'silent epidemic' that puts men’s health at serious risk

While gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) affects both men and women, men tend to experience more severe symptoms and complications.

Studies show that men have higher acid exposure and are nearly twice as likely to develop Barrett’s esophagus, a condition that can lead to esophageal cancer if left untreated.

Esophageal cancer is up to nine times more common in men, making them far more likely to progress from chronic reflux to serious outcomes.

Dr. Daryl Gioffre, gut health specialist, certified nutritionist and author of "Get Off Your Acid" and "Get Off Your Sugar," spoke with Fox News Digital about how acid reflux is becoming a "silent epidemic" among men — and what they can do about it.

"This isn’t just about heartburn, but about systemic inflammation that starts in the gut and spreads throughout the body," Gioffre said.

"Acid reflux is the body’s alarm system, warning that the gut, metabolism and stress response are all out of balance."

‘The perfect storm’

Men today are living in a "pressure cooker," Gioffre warned. "Chronic stress, poor sleep, processed foods, alcohol and medication overuse are destroying gut health and digestion," he said.

"Combine that with typical diets heavier in meat, alcohol and ultraprocessed foods, and a greater tendency to ignore symptoms, and you’re breeding a perfect storm for chronic inflammation and increased risk of reflux compared to women."

Late-night eating, larger portions, less fiber and high caffeine intake also stack the deck against men, he said. In addition to dietary choices, men’s lifestyle behaviors can also impact digestion.

"Many men skip meals, eat too quickly and rely on convenience foods stripped of minerals and fiber," Gioffre said.

Over time, this "ongoing acid assault" erodes the gut lining, drives acid upward and turns normal esophageal cells into precancerous Barrett’s cells, increasing cancer risk dramatically, he warned.

Biggest food culprits

When it comes to ultraprocessed foods, Gioffre called out three specific components that worsen acid reflux: refined salt, sugar and seed oils.

"Together, they inflame the gut and weaken both digestion and the lower esophageal sphincter, the valve that keeps acid in the stomach where it belongs," he said.

"Men need to slow down, eat foods that support digestion and strengthen the gut, and stop relying on quick fixes."

Men also tend to drink more coffee than women, often two to three cups a day, usually on an empty stomach, Gioffre pointed out.

"That constant caffeine hit strips minerals, dehydrates the body and spikes acidity — all of which increase the risk of reflux."

Ultimately, he said, "men need to slow down, eat foods that support digestion and strengthen the gut, and stop relying on quick fixes. Otherwise, reflux will only keep getting worse and harder to treat."

Biological differences

There are some biological differences between the genders that contribute to men’s higher risk of severe gastrointestinal conditions, according to Gioffre.

"Men produce less protective mucus and saliva — the body’s natural defense system that buffers acid when it backflows into the esophagus. So when acid reflux strikes, it hits harder," he said.

"That acid burns and erodes tissue that was never designed to handle acid in the first place, setting the stage for inflammation, damage and long-term complications."

Younger men also tend to carry more visceral (abdominal) fat, Gioffre noted, which increases pressure in the stomach and forces acid up into the esophagus.

Hormones also play a role.

"Estrogen in women appears to protect the esophagus by improving blood flow and mucosal repair, protection men have much less of," the doctor said. "Without lower levels than women, their tissue where reflux hits doesn’t recover as quickly from repeated acid exposure."

7 things to start doing right now

Gioffre recommends that men take the following simple steps to immediately begin lowering their risk.

No. 1: Stop eating three hours before bed

"One of the biggest and most overlooked causes of acid reflux is eating too close to bedtime," Gioffre said. "When you lie down after a meal, gravity is no longer helping to keep acid in your stomach where it belongs, so it’s much easier for it to travel up the wrong way into your esophagus."

This is why reflux symptoms often get worse at night, he noted — "and it’s why so many men wake up coughing, choking or with a burning throat, hoarse voice or sour taste in their mouth."

Gioffre said it’s best to stop eating three hours before bed, which gives the body time to fully digest, empty the stomach and drop acid levels before lying down.

No. 2: Remove common reflux triggers

Common triggers include garlic, onions, spicy foods, alcohol, chocolate, caffeine, citrus fruits and carbonated water, according to Gioffre.

"All of these weaken the lower esophageal sphincter, the valve that keeps stomach acid where it belongs," he said. "Once that muscle relaxes, acid flows upward, causing heartburn by inflaming and irritating the esophageal and throat lining."

"If you want to heal reflux naturally, you can’t just change what you eat — you have to change how you live."

The doctor also recommends adding back alkaline minerals, digestive enzymes and a high-quality probiotic. Some examples of alkaline-rich foods include leafy greens, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, and mineral water or spring water.

No. 3: Stay hydrated

Gioffre recommends starting the morning with warm lemon water with a teaspoon of local honey, or a tea with slippery elm.

"This helps soothe and calm the upper GI tract and eases reflux," he said. It’s also important to stay hydrated throughout the day, the doctor added.

No. 4: Stay grounded

Simple grounding practices, like walking barefoot in the grass, doing deep breathing or just stepping outside to reconnect with nature, can help promote gut health.

"These activate your parasympathetic ‘rest-and-digest’ system, calm your gut and keep acid levels in check naturally," Gioffre said. "Get outside and move after meals, and swap your late-night snack for deep breathing or stretching."

No. 5: Manage stress and sleep

When men don’t sleep well, the body produces more cortisol, which is the main stress hormone.

"High cortisol keeps you locked in a constant state of fight-or-flight, and when you’re in that mode, your body isn’t focused on rest, digest or repair — it’s focused on survival," Gioffre said.

In this state, blood flow is pulled away from the gut and sent to the muscles and brain, he noted, which means digestion slows down, stomach acid production drops and food sits in the stomach for too long, which leads to bloating, gas and more reflux.

"If you want to heal reflux naturally, you can’t just change what you eat — you have to change how you live," Gioffre said. "Quality sleep and stress management are non-negotiable if you want to restore your gut and calm acid at its root cause."