©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

El Paso County, TX declares curfew due to spike in coronavirus cases with hospitals, ICUs at 100% capacity

The curfew is set from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

By Nate Day | Fox News
El Paso County, Texas is now under curfew as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to cause strife in the area.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has declared that a curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., reports local FOX reporter Keenan Willard.

Additionally, "all El Paso hospitals and ICUs are at 100% capacity," as of yesterday, per the judge.

Travelers and essential workers will be exempt from the curfew.

Texas isn't the only place seeing alarming spikes in COVID-19.

California, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana are among the states seeing high increases in the number of cases.

Johns Hopkins reports that nearly 43 million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with America holding 8.6 million, the largest number of any country in the world.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has reported more than 225,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak. The number of deaths in the U.S. is also higher than any other country in the world -- all of which total to over 1.1 million.