5 close to Pence test positive for coronavirus, VP to maintain campaign schedule, office says

Vice President Mike Pence's office announced Sunday that three more staffers have now tested positive for coronavirus.

That follows news Saturday that Pence chief of staff Marc Short tested positive as well as and outside adviser Marty Obst, bringing the number of people close to Pence who have tested positive to five.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus this weekend, and Pence plans to maintain his current campaign schedule, his office said. The vice president will be in Kinston, N.C., for a rally on Sunday afternoon.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin blasted the Trump campaign ahead of the rally.

“If Donald Trump and Mike Pence won’t even take the necessary steps to protect their own staff from the virus, how can North Carolinians trust them to protect the rest of us?" Goodwin said in a statement. "A visit from Mike Pence to give a speech full of empty campaign promises isn’t going to mean anything to Lenoir County residents after the Trump-Pence administration has already proven they can’t deliver."

Both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of October, but the Pences tested negative.

Last week, the first lady made her first public appearance after testing positive and fighting off a "lingering cough."

