To eat eggs safely, do these two things, says food science expert

As bird flu outbreaks affect poultry farms in multiple states, and with several recent cases emerging in humans, experts are weighing in on best practices for egg preparation.

Professor Tim Spector, a genetic epidemiology expert at King's College London, took to Instagram to tell his audience that eggs are safe to eat when taking proper precautions.

Eggs provide nearly every essential vitamin and mineral, including vitamin A, B12 and selenium, along with high-quality protein, according to the doctor.

"The yolk is especially rich in choline, a crucial nutrient for brain health, and eggs are one of the few natural sources of vitamin D," he wrote in the Instagram post.

More than 23 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. have been lost due to bird flu outbreaks since the start of 2025, according to USDA market analysis — but that doesn't mean eggs are unsafe to eat, Spector said.

"In the unlikely event that a contaminated egg made it to your kitchen, cooking it thoroughly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills the virus completely."

While the outbreaks affect poultry farms, "the actual risk from eggs remains minimal," he wrote. "Infected hens don't lay eggs, and commercial farms cull these affected flocks before the eggs ever reach stores."

Even so, there are ways to ensure that eggs are prepared as safely as possible.

"Even in the unlikely event that a contaminated egg made it to your kitchen, cooking it thoroughly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills the virus completely," said the professor in the video. (See the video at the top of the article.)

Registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus, based in New York, agreed that eggs are safe to eat without concern when they are cooked through and the white and yolk are fully set.

"For casseroles with eggs and meat or poultry, cook to 165 degrees Fahrenheit," she recommended to Fox News Digital.

When it comes to egg-based dishes, such as a quiche or a frittata, the dietitian said the internal cooking temperature should be 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another common question Spector hears is whether it's necessary to wash eggs when they look dirty, he said in his video.

"The answer is no," said the professor. Washing them further with water damages a protective layer, which makes it more likely that any viruses or bacteria will enter the actual egg.

Harris-Pincus also cautioned that bacteria could enter through the pores of the shell itself.

"Washing eggs isn't recommended because it compromises the integrity of the shell, potentially allowing bacteria into the pores."

When a chicken lays an egg, it already has a protective coating on the outside, according to the USDA website. Further washing can actually increase the risk of contamination.

"Government regulations require that egg processors carefully wash and sanitize USDA-graded eggs using only compounds meeting FDA regulations for processing foods, and at temperatures that prevent wash water from being ‘sucked’ into the egg," the site reads.

If there is still dirt on an egg, the best way to clean the outer shell is to simply wipe it with a cloth before cooking, according to Spector.

"If you’re using good food-handling practices [and] cooking eggs properly, then the risk is extremely low," he said in the video.

The bigger issue, he added, is the impact of outbreaks on food supply, prices and farming.

"But when it comes to food safety, the science is clear: Eggs remain a safe and nutritious choice."