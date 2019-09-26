Dying woman granted wish to see beloved pet horse

A terminally ill woman’s dying wish to see her horse was granted recently with the help of her hospice care team and husband of 30 years. Tracey Dunne, who is in her 50s and was diagnosed with an unidentified cancer, always enjoyed “nature and getting muddy,” her husband, Tim, told SWNS.

So when she expressed her wishes to spend time with her 17-year-old horse, her care team at St. Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth, U.K., sprang into action.

“When you hear the term ‘hospice care’ it is frightening, and, while the fear doesn’t go away completely, I’m in awe of the way St. Luke’s has been alongside us throughout,” Tim told SWNS. “It’s given us both such an overriding sense of peace.”

Dunne’s caregivers helped arrange for Tim to bring the horse, named Malone, for the visit, which was caught on camera.

“From the beautiful gardens to the wonderful way they’ve ... helped reunite Tracey with Malone, I will always be so grateful to St Luke’s and remember the big smile they put on my beautiful wife’s face,” Dunne told SWNS.