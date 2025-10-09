Drug connected to car crash deaths, plus the risks of illicit weight-loss pills

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Nearly half of deadly wrecks tied to illegal drug
- Paralyzed man walks again after experimental drug trial
- Experts warn of unregulated weight-loss drugs
MORE IN HEALTH
RED FLAGS – Experts share the low testosterone warning signs men can’t ignore — and what to know about hormone therapy. Continue reading…
SWEET SLUMBER - Three common fruits could help Americans fall asleep faster and get more quality rest. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)