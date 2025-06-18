Drink linked to cancer, impact of negative thoughts and ways to protect hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Alcohol could be linked to deadly form of cancer

- Negative thoughts affect the brain in surprising ways

- Simple ways to protect your hearing before it's too late

MORE IN HEALTH

BAD HAIR DAY? – Hairstylists and medical expert confirm temporary hair loss among Ozempic users. Continue reading…

‘THE PLANKSTER’ - Meet the 80-year-old man who held a plank for 50 minutes — and learn how he stays fit. Continue reading…

‘SWALLOWING GLASS’ - New COVID variant may cause 'razor blade throat' — here's what to know. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION