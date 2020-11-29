Dr. Siegel says canceling Christmas would be ‘worst idea in the world’: We shouldn’t cancel ‘things that inspi

As the coronavirus pandemic hits the U.S. with a second-wave rise in cases, medical professionals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci suggest Christmas and other holiday gatherings be canceled out of precaution.

But Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that canceling events that spark joy is a “really bad idea.”

“We’re praying for miracles right now. We’re praying for miracles to get us out of this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “The worst thing in the world is to try to cancel holidays.”

“We should not be canceling things that inspire us, that bring us pleasure at a time like this if they are not spreading COVID,” he added.

Dr. Siegel said regardless, people should still navigate risk this season by gathering in smaller groups and wearing masks.

In addition to inspiring events, sports have taken a hit from the recent spike including the cancelation of contact sports in Santa Clara County, California, and the suspension of NFL players on the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens due to COVID exposure.

But scientifically, Dr. Siegel said, there has not been any evidence of coronavirus transmission through games, and therefore should be permitted.

“Should people be punished the way that the Denver Broncos are being punished for lack of a mask? No,” he said. “That’s the wrong idea… We need to get together carefully with social distancing, with masking and pray for the future here… Really, really bad idea to cancel Christmas.”