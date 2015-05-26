DNA test reveals NJ twins have different fathers

Research shows that the odds of a set of twins being conceived from two separate fathers is 1 in 13,000, and yet a paternity test has revealed that’s exactly what happened in one New Jersey family.

According to court documents, the mother, identified only as “T.M.,” gave birth to twin girls January 2013 and named a man, identified as “A.S.,” the father of both children when she applied for child support. But when she revealed she had sex with both A.S. and another man within a week of each other, social services requested a DNA test.

DNA expert Dr. Karl-Hanz Wurzinger testified that the test results delivered in November 2014 revealed there was a 99.9 percent chance that the two eggs were fertilized from two different fathers during the same menstrual cycle.

A 1997 study authored by Wurzinger suggests there’s a 1 in 13,000 chance of the incidence, based on reported paternity tests involving twins.

The New Jersey paternity case is the state’s first to feature two fathers with a set of twins, and the third nationwide. NJ.com reported.

In light of the test results, judge Sohail Mohammed ruled that “A.S.” does not have to pay child support for the twin he didn’t father, and pay $28 a week for the one he did. The other twin’s father has not been named.

Click for more from NJ.com.