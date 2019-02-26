Devastated mom hears son's donated heart beating inside teddy bear

A North Carolina mother mourning the loss of her 35-year-old son who was killed in a fight over a cab in New York City last year has heard his heart beating again inside a teddy bear gifted to her by a patient who received one of his donated organs.

Sandor Szabo saved father of two Sean Moynihan with his donated heart. Moynihan, 58, had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and was waiting for a heart for over a year when he got the call, SWNS reported.

“I was happy and sad,” he told the news outlet. “I knew somebody had to die for me to receive the heart. That was hard for me.”

Szabo’s heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas were all donated after his death, SWSN reported.

Szabo’s mother, Donna Kent, had sent letters to all of her son’s organ recipients and received one back from Moynihan in December. The pair finally connected in Florida this month, where Moynihan presented Kent with the special bear that had Szabo’s heartbeat recorded inside. She also listened to her son’s heart beating inside Moynihan’s chest.

“I was shaking when I first met Sean,” she told SWNS. “I didn’t want my son’s death to mean nothing because he was my everything. To see him with his family and to know that we were a part of helping another family survive meant so much.”

Moynihan, of New Jersey, said he felt immediately different after his surgery, and has continued to improve every day.

“It is senseless to leave your organs here when they can help someone,” he told SWNS. “I seem to have no limitations now. I get stronger every day.”