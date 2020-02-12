Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Cruise ship turned away over coronavirus allowed to dock in Cambodia

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A cruise ship that was turned away by four Asian countries over concerns its passengers could be infected by the coronavirus will be allowed to dock in Cambodia.

U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy tweeted Wednesday that Cambodia authorized the MS Westerdam to dock at a port in Sihanoukville. Several American citizens are aboard the ship, Murphy said, but did not say how many.

The ship is expected to arrive Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS GREATLY IMPACTING WEDDING INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA BRIDAL BOUTIQUE OWNER SAYS

In a follow-up tweet, he said the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia will work with authorities and the cruise line in assisting the U.S. citizens in transferring to their onward destinations.

The vessel had been rejected Tuesday by Thailand after being turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan, despite operator Holland America giving assurances that no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew.

When the Westerdam arrives, the passengers will be able to transfer to charter flights to Phnom Penh to catch flights home, the company told The Hill in a statement.

Thailand had said Tuesday that it would not allow the MS Westerdam to dock at a Thai port after it had already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan. Cambodia will allow passengers to disembark there. 

Thailand had said Tuesday that it would not allow the MS Westerdam to dock at a Thai port after it had already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan. Cambodia will allow passengers to disembark there. 

Messages to Holland America from Fox News were not immediately returned.

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, has been quarantined at Japan's port of Yokohama for several days. Authorities have confirmed 174 coronavirus cases aboard the ship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a strong supporter of China, has played down threats from the virus, which originated in the Chinese province of Hubei. Unlike other nations, he has declined to ban direct flights from China.

Cambodia has one confirmed case of the virus, which came from a single Chinese visitor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 