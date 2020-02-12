Cruise ship turned away over coronavirus allowed to dock in Cambodia

A cruise ship that was turned away by four Asian countries over concerns its passengers could be infected by the coronavirus will be allowed to dock in Cambodia.

U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy tweeted Wednesday that Cambodia authorized the MS Westerdam to dock at a port in Sihanoukville. Several American citizens are aboard the ship, Murphy said, but did not say how many.

The ship is expected to arrive Thursday.

In a follow-up tweet, he said the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia will work with authorities and the cruise line in assisting the U.S. citizens in transferring to their onward destinations.

The vessel had been rejected Tuesday by Thailand after being turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan, despite operator Holland America giving assurances that no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew.

When the Westerdam arrives, the passengers will be able to transfer to charter flights to Phnom Penh to catch flights home, the company told The Hill in a statement.

Messages to Holland America from Fox News were not immediately returned.

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, has been quarantined at Japan's port of Yokohama for several days. Authorities have confirmed 174 coronavirus cases aboard the ship.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a strong supporter of China, has played down threats from the virus, which originated in the Chinese province of Hubei. Unlike other nations, he has declined to ban direct flights from China.

Cambodia has one confirmed case of the virus, which came from a single Chinese visitor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.