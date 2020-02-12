Coronavirus greatly impacting wedding industry, California bridal boutique owner says

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak are spreading to more industries that just travel.

Just in time for what's known as National Wedding Month, a bridal boutique in Bakersfield, Calif., is sharing the impact of the coronavirus on its business -- and why brides should not wait to order their dresses.

Angela Jourdan, owner of Enchanted Bridal Boutique, spoke to FOX 2 about the effects of the virus, which has ultimately led to shipment delays for fabrics and gowns coming from China.

"Everything that we get [that comes] from China affects us dramatically," Jourdan told the outlet. "We can't survive as a business unless we do trade with China."

The coronavirus outbreak has led to temporary factory shutdowns, and manufacturing and production delays in the country, which then affects shipments.

Jourdan said her boutique relies on imported fabrics from China such as silk, chiffon and satin -- and without them, her business is hurting.

According to Jourdan, dresses are delayed up to six weeks at the moment, which could greatly impact a bride who is planning her wedding.

The delays have the shop owner urging those planning a wedding to not wait on ordering a dress -- even if their wedding isn’t until 2021.

Jourdan was not immediately available for additional comment.