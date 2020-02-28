Coronavirus patient transferred to San Mateo County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has transferred a repatriated patient to San Mateo County, Calif., after the individual tested positive for coronavirus. Officials from San Mateo County Health did not say where or when the patient had tested positive, nor where they were evacuated from.

The news comes after officials reported the first possible COVID-19 case of unknown origin in a Solano County woman. California Gov. Gavin Newsom had said in press conference on Thursday that about 8,400 people were being monitored for potential coronavirus and called for more access to testing kits.

Newsom said the thousands being monitored included evacuated citizens who were flown to military bases across the state, as well as travelers who had returned on commercial flights from areas with coronavirus outbreaks.

