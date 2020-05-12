Coronavirus pandemic linked to 'notable decrease' in pediatric vaccine orders across the US, CDC says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There has been a “notable decrease” in pediatric vaccine orders across the U.S. since mid-March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote in a recent report that highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic has affected vaccination rates in children across the country.

The CDC said in the Friday report that the drop might result in outbreaks for otherwise preventable viruses among children.

The government agency urged parents to continue to bring children to pediatricians for routine vaccinations and said those for diseases such as the measles, for instance, are more important than ever as the gradual relaxing of social distancing measures leaves unvaccinated children particularly vulnerable.

Measles vaccinations in children under the age of 2 far outnumbered those in older children since the pandemic began, according to data provided by the CDC. As of May 7, the CDC reported 12 confirmed measles cases. However, 2019 marked the greatest number of measles cases with 1,282 recorded since 1992.

According to the CDC, more than 73 percent of the cases were linked to recent outbreaks in New York, most of which impacted those unvaccinated against measles.

A joint effort among health care providers and public health officials at the local, state, and federal levels is necessary to reach “rapid catch-up vaccination,” the CDC wrote.