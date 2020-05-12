Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Pregnant coronavirus patient in Kansas given remdesivir

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Aggregated cellphone data shows Americans are slowly going out more amid coronavirus crisisVideo

Aggregated cellphone data shows Americans are slowly going out more amid coronavirus crisis

Insight from Nick Singh, spokesperson for SafeGraph, a company that measures foot traffic through mobile location data to 5 million places in the U.S.

Health officials in Kansas said Tuesday that a pregnant woman who is in critical condition with the coronavirus has been given remdesivir, the Gilead Sciences drug that was approved for emergency use, the Wichita Eagle reported.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Dr. Thomas Moore told the paper that the woman and the baby are both still alive and are being closely monitored. Moore said she is not “out of the woods,” but her condition does not seem to be deteriorating as rapidly as when she first arrived.

The woman has also received transfusions of blood plasma.

“I’ll just tell you, the patient who are the sickest, we’re just throwing at them everything that we can that’s proven to be effective,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month cleared Gilead Science’s intravenous drug for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FDA said preliminary results from the government study warranted the decision, though regulators acknowledged “there is limited information known about the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.