Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus masks containing graphene should not be sold, Canadian health authorities say

Advisory is based on studies involving animal testing

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fauci: No need for vaccinated people to quarantine Video

Fauci: No need for vaccinated people to quarantine

FOX News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat weighs in on vaccination efforts on 'FOX Report'

Canadian health officials have issued a warning about face masks that contain graphene or biographene, urging a recall by distributors, according to reports.

Health Canada said graphene is a novel nanomaterial that is reported to have antiviral and antibacterial properties.

However, the advisory issued Friday warns that there is "potential that wearers could inhale graphene particles from some masks," Global News reported.

8-YEAR-OLD ACCIDENTALLY RECEIVES COVID-19 VACCINE

A preliminary assessment found that these particles had "some potential to cause early lung toxicity in animals."

The potential for humans, however, is unknown, and may "vary based on mask design."

FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students at Wyandotte County High School wear masks as the walk through a hallway on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students at Wyandotte County High School wear masks as the walk through a hallway on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) ((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File))

No incidents have yet been reported, but that has not stopped Health Canada from advising that all known distributors, importers and manufacturers stop selling masks containing graphene.

COVID-19 VACCINES OPEN TO 16-YEAR-OLDS IN THESE 20 STATES, 18 MORE NEXT WEEK

Some of these masks may have been distributed in health care settings, the agency said.

While the full potential health danger is not clear, the agency said the risks associated with the medical devices are "unacceptable," CTV News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unless the manufacturers of these masks can provide substantial evidence to support the safe and effective use of graphene-coated masks, Health Canada considers the risk of these medical devices to be unacceptable," Health Canada said.

Health Canada is continuing to study data and requested further information from manufacturers to better assess health risks.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 