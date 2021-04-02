COVID-19 vaccines open to 16-year-olds in these 20 states, 18 more next week

People who are 16-years-old or older can officially get their coronavirus vaccines in a total of 38 states starting next week, according to local reports.

States are already offering the vaccine to all residents ages 16 and older include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

The additional 18 states offering the vaccine to all teens over 16 beginning next week include Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Remaining states have announced plans to offer the vaccine to all adults over 16 before May 1.

President Biden ordered all 50 states to offer the vaccine to adults over 16 by May 1.

People ages 16 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at this time, and eligibility may vary by county. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were granted emergency use authorization for adults over the age of 18.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced that a Phase 3 trial involving its coronavirus vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15 was found to be safe and 100% effective.

The BNT162b2 vaccine produced "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old," and that it was well-tolerated, according to a press release.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.