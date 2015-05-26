Cause of teen's headache turns out to be ... bullet fragment

There was a shooting at Florida's Bethune-Cookman University Monday, and 19-year-old Juanye Jones thought he was grazed on the ear by a bullet. He didn't go to the hospital then, but changed his mind Wednesday night, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Palm Beach Post explains that he had a severe headache ... and doctors who X-rayed him discovered the cause was a bullet fragment lodged in his head, behind his left ear.

Weirder still: Doctors told Jones he needed to be transferred to another medical center for treatment, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports, but he left the hospital Wednesday night and it's not clear whether he followed their advice.

Also Wednesday, police found a black SUV that they're framing as a getaway vehicle, but there has not yet been a report of any suspects arrested.

The Sentinel reports that three people were hit by bullets, but none are believed to have been involved in what triggered the 6:30pm shooting, which occurred outside the campus music building while students were milling around.

One man reportedly started arguing with a second man standing in front of the building seconds before shots were fired; police believe they both fired shots.

At least one student appeared to know a confrontation was coming because he'd said he wanted to watch, police say. (The surprising cause of this man's headache turned out to be much, much grosser.)

