Common spice may beat depression and boost sexual health, doctor says

One specific spice could function as a natural antidepressant, an expert says.

Saffron, found in popular foods and drinks like paella and herbal teas, has shown promise for its ability to boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression, in addition to other various health benefits.

During an in-studio interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Daniel Amen, psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics in California, shared his enthusiasm about using saffron for mental health support.

"I love saffron so much," he said. "I'm Lebanese, and Middle Eastern folks cook with a lot of saffron. And there's actually folklore in Iran: If you're too happy, you must have had saffron."

Amen referenced research showing that about 30 milligrams of saffron was "equally as effective" as antidepressants in randomized trials.

While most SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) can help boost mood, they also pose the risk of decreasing sexual function. Saffron does the opposite, according to Amen.

"As a psychiatrist, I don't want to ruin my patients' love lives," he said. "Saffron increased sexual function [in research]."

Saffron has also been shown to help with memory and focus, according to various studies.

A recent study, published in Reviews in Clinical Medicine 2025, also linked saffron to decreased symptoms of pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS).

After eight to 12 weeks of saffron use, participants reported that the supplement "significantly reduced" the symptoms and severity of PMS.

Additional research published in the Cambridge University Press in May 2025 revealed saffron's potential to ease depression symptoms.

The review analyzed 192 trials involving more than 17,000 patients and 44 different nutraceuticals to determine which supplements work for depression.

Saffron was identified as most effective, showing a moderate to large antidepressant effect.

The meta-analysis also examined how these nutraceuticals interacted with prescribed antidepressant medications.

Combining supplements like zinc and curcumins (natural compounds found in turmeric) with existing antidepressants were found to improve symptoms.

"So, if you're on an antidepressant and you want it to work even better, think about zinc and curcumins," Amen recommended. "Saffron, zinc and curcumins is a great combination."

While cooking with saffron may not achieve the levels needed to improve mood, saffron supplements are available as capsules, tablets and powdered extract. Thirty milligrams per day is typically the recommended dose for symptom relief.

Long-term use of saffron has yet to be studied, as there is some uncertainty around its potency as a supplement, researchers and experts have warned.

According to a medically reviewed WebMD article, taking saffron in high doses or for long periods of time "may be risky," potentially causing anxiety, appetite changes, upset stomach sleepiness or headache.

Anyone interested in starting a saffron supplement should first consult with a doctor.