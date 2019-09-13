Baby born in Tennessee on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces: 'It’s very rare but very special'

A couple who welcomed their daughter on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks was shocked when the baby arrived at 9:11 p.m. and weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Cametrione and Justin Brown arrived at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Tennessee on Wednesday evening for a scheduled C-section.

It was around 8:55 p.m. when Cametrione entered the delivery room to welcome her little girl.

DELAWARE WOMAN WHO DIDN'T KNOW SHE WAS PREGNANT GIVES BIRTH IN TOILET: 'I WAS JUST IN SHOCK'

At exactly 9:11 p.m., Christina Brown was born — weighing exactly 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

“Time was just rolling,” the newborn’s father, Justin, told local news station WREG. “The next thing you know, they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and they were like, 'Oh my gosh, she weighs 9 [pounds], 11 [ounces].’”

"It's very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she already is,” Rachel, Laughlin, a patient coordinator at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital, told the news station.

“I’ve never seen it in 38 years,” she noted.

MOM WHO REFUSED TO ABORT BABY WITH MEDICAL NEEDS WELCOMES DAUGHTER: 'I WAS TERRIFIED OF LOSING HER'

Though the couple recognized 9/11 is a time of remembrance and sorrow for the country, they noted their daughter represents joy on such a day.

“She comes in on 9/11, there was so much devastation but she’s bringing all this joy and life into the world because everybody’s been waiting on her,” Cametrione told The Commerical Appeal.