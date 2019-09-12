Delaware woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in toilet: 'I was just in shock'

A Delaware woman who tried to get pregnant for years with no success figured that, by age 37, it just wasn’t in the cards.

But in August, Carla Collazo began having severe back pains while she was in the bathroom. She called out for her sister-in-law to come help.

“It just happened so fast, everything just came out,” Alexandra Santos, Collazo’s sister-in-law, told Fox 29.

Santos said in a Facebook post that she began yelling for Collazo to open her legs so she could see what was happening, and that they were both shocked to discover that she was in the midst of giving birth to a baby girl.

“Minutes later, we had a baby come out!! It was a girl!” Santos posted on Facebook.

She told Fox 29 that she called paramedics, who coached her through tying a shoelace around the umbilical cord as they focused on keeping the tiny baby alive.

“She has a placenta in her hand and I have a baby in my hand,” Santos told the news outlet. “She’s freaking out. I’m telling her that we have a baby. We have to save her.”

Collazo said she hadn’t gained any weight during her surprise pregnancy and had chalked swelling in her ankles up to her being on her feet all day.

“I was just in shock – just in shock,” Collazo told Fox 29.

She said she had spent years praying for a baby, and had taken a few pregnancy tests that came back negative.

The baby girl, named Amoura Rose, weighed just over 2 pounds when she was born on Aug. 25. She was taken to Christina Hospital, where she has been gaining weight and is said to be thriving.

According to Fox 29, Collazo, who has already returned to work, is preparing for her daughter to come home in a few weeks.

“I can honestly say that was the most precious moment I have ever experienced in my life,” Santos posted on Facebook.