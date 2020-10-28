Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Average daily coronavirus cases in North Carolina reach new high

Overall, North Carolina to date has confirmed more than 266,000 cases of COVID-19

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
North Carolina on Wednesday reached a new high in daily coronavirus cases, according to a local report. 

Average new daily cases of COVID-19 reached 2,221 in the Tar Heel State on Wednesday, local news station WRAL reported. The new high comes after three record days in a row. 

The news comes as the U.S. late last week recorded more than 71,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the highest single-day increase since July.

Overall, North Carolina to date has confirmed more than 266,000 cases of COVID-19, including an increase of 2,253 cases on Wednesday alone, per WRAL. 

Deaths have surpassed 4,200 in the state, while hospitalizations are also on the rise. More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while the outlet reported that the rolling average of daily hospitalizations is at its highest since the coronavirus first affected the state. 

The news comes as the U.S. late last week recorded more than 71,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the highest single-day increase since July. 

