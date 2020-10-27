Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus hospitalizations in this state just reached another record high

As of Tuesday morning, The Hawkeye State had 117,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in one state in the Midwest, an area of the country that is currently seeing a surge of new COVID-19 cases, have reached a record high — again. 

Iowa on Tuesday reported some 564 hospitalizations, an increase from Monday's 561, which also marked a record high, the Des Moines Register reported. 

As of Tuesday morning, The Hawkeye State had 117,630 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — representing an increase of 1,178 since Monday morning. 

In the past day alone, an estimated 78 coronavirus patients have been admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) across the state. Overall, there are 128 COVID-19 patients in ICUs in Iowa, per the newspaper. 

Deaths are also increasing. Also as of Tuesday morning, the state had reported 1,658 COVID-19-related deaths, about 22 more deaths than reported Monday morning, according to the Des Moines Register. 

The news comes as the U.S. late last week recorded more than 71,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the highest single-day increase since July. 

A number of states across the Midwest, in particular, are grappling with how to handle the influx of cases and patients, while some businesses and residents continue to defy closure orders and public health measures. In North Dakota, for instance, where the state saw a new case high reported on Tuesday, officials have asked residents to conduct their own contact tracing if they test positive for the coronavirus.

The uptick in illnesses have left contact tracers in the state overwhelmed and strapped for resources, officials said. The state has also reported a backlog in case investigations.

