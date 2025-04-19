Another state confirms measles case with infected child its first of year

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recently reported the state's first measles case of the year, identifying the patient as a child under 4 years old who recently traveled internationally.

While the department released limited information about the patient, it confirmed the child lives in the northwest region.

Health officials are coordinating efforts to identify anyone who might have been exposed, according to a news release from VDH.

Measles outbreaks have been declared in eight states, the most recent announced Thursday in Michigan.

MEASLES OUTBREAKS NOW DECLARED IN 8 STATES, INCLUDING MICHIGAN'S FIRST IN 5 YEARS

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division confirmed the first case of measles in Oakland County March 14, and the state is up to eight cases detected this year.

"This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel," said VDH epidemiologist Laurie Forlano.

Forlano said the MMR vaccination remains the best defense against measles and is "safe and highly effective" at protecting people and preventing outbreaks.

Two doses of the vaccine are given to provide lifetime protection.

"We urge Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, talk to their health care provider and get the MMR vaccine if needed," she said.

MEASLES OUTBREAK CONTINUES: SEE WHICH STATES HAVE REPORTED CASES

Anyone who was at the Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center Advanced Urgent Care from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday or at the Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center Pediatrics Department from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday may have been exposed, officials said.

Those who received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine available in other countries), may be at risk of developing measles.

However, those who received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957 are protected and do not need to take any action.

In Virginia, about 95% of kindergartners are fully vaccinated.

IS MMR VACCINE SAFE FOR KIDS? DR. NICOLE SAPHIER ADDRESSES CONCERNS AS MEASLES CASES RISE

However, infants who are too young to be vaccinated and others who are not vaccinated are susceptible to measles.

Infants 6 months through 11 months of age who will be traveling internationally or to an area where an outbreak is reported should receive one dose of MMR vaccine prior to travel.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to the VDH.

Symptoms usually appear in two stages, with first-stage symptoms seven to 14 days after exposure being a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough.

DANGEROUS FUNGUS SPREADING IN US HOSPITALS HAS ‘RAPIDLY INCREASED'

The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms begin, when a rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears, according to health officials.

Fox News Digital's Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.