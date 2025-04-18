Measles outbreaks now declared in 8 states, including Michigan's first in 5 years

Michigan has officially reported a measles outbreak in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Oakland County Health Division confirmed its first case of measles in Oakland County on March 14.

The department announced on April 17 a separate outbreak in Montcalm County, after three cases were confirmed.

MEASLES OUTBREAK CONTINUES: SEE WHICH STATES HAVE REPORTED CASES

This is the first measles outbreak in Michigan since 2019, with eight total cases detected across the state in 2025.

An outbreak refers to an incidence of three or more cases that share a source of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Measles outbreaks have been identified in seven other U.S. states this year, including Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and California, according to the states' health departments.

IS MMR VACCINE SAFE FOR KIDS? DR. NICOLE SAPHIER ADDRESSES CONCERNS AS MEASLES CASES RISE

As of April 10, 2025, the CDC has confirmed 712 cases of measles across the country.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, wrote in a statement that the Michigan outbreak "underscores how contagious measles is and how quickly it can spread."

As of April 10, 2025, the CDC had confirmed 712 cases of measles across the country.

"The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses of MMR offer 97% protection against measles," she said.

"We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up-to-date with the MMR vaccine."

The Montcalm County outbreak is reportedly linked to an ongoing, larger outbreak in Ontario, Canada.

The MDHHS confirmed that as of April 17, there are no new public exposure sites to report.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Measles is highly contagious, especially for those who are unvaccinated, as most cases across the country have occurred in unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, red and watery eyes, runny nose and a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Symptoms may appear seven to 14 days after exposure, MDHHS shared, reiterating that the best way to prevent infection is vaccination.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"MDHHS and MMDHD strongly encourage individuals aged 1 year and older who have not received the MMR vaccine to do so promptly to protect themselves and others," the department advised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, most pharmacies and your local health department."