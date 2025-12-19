Aging-related joint disorder increasingly affects people under 40, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cases of gout are rising in younger individuals, according to a global study.

The condition, which is a type of inflammatory arthritis, steadily increased in people aged 15 to 39 between 1990 and 2021, researchers in China announced.

Although rates vary widely between countries, the total number of young people with the condition is expected to continue rising through 2035.

WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS COULD ADD YEARS TO AMERICANS' LIVES, RESEARCHERS PROJECT

The study, published in the journal Joint Bone Spine, investigated 2021 data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), spanning 204 countries within the 30-year timeframe.

The data measured gout prevalence, incidence and years lived with disability, tracking global trends over time. The results showed a global increase across all three outcomes.

Prevalence and disability years increased by 66%, and incidence rose by 62%. In 2021, 15- to 39-year-olds accounted for nearly 14% of new gout cases globally, the study found.

Men from 35 to 39 years old and people in high-income regions had the highest burden, but high-income North America topped the list for highest rates.

'SKINNY FAT’ WARNING ISSUED AS STUDY FINDS HIDDEN OBESITY BEHIND NORMAL BMI

Men were also found to have lived more years with gout due to high BMI, while women tended to have the condition as a link to kidney dysfunction, the study noted.

The total number of cases is expected to increase globally due to population growth, but the study projected that rates per population would decrease.

The researchers noted that data quality, especially in low-income settings, could have posed a limitation to the broad GBD data.

What is gout?

Gout is a common form of arthritis involving sudden and severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and tenderness in the joints, according to Mayo Clinic. It most often occurs in the big toe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The condition occurs when urate crystals accumulate in the joint. These form when there are high levels of uric acid in the blood, which the body produces when it breaks down a natural substance called purines.

A gout flare-up can happen at any time, often at night, causing the affected joint to feel hot, swollen, tender and sensitive to the touch.

Purines can also be found in certain foods, like red meat or organ meats like liver and some seafood, including anchovies, sardines, mussels, scallops, trout and tuna, according to the Mayo Clinic. Alcoholic drinks, especially beer, and drinks sweetened with fruit sugar can also lead to higher uric acid levels.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Uric acid will typically dissolve in the blood and pass through the kidneys into urine, but when the body produces too much or too little uric acid, it can cause a build-up of urate crystals. These are described by the Mayo Clinic as sharp and needle-like, causing pain, inflammation and swelling in the joint or surrounding tissue.

Risk factors for gout include a diet rich in high-purine foods and being overweight, which causes the body to produce more uric acid and the kidneys to have trouble eliminating it.

Certain conditions like untreated high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome and heart and kidney diseases can increase the risk of gout, as well as certain medications.

A family history of gout can also increase risk. Men are more likely to develop the condition, as women tend to have lower uric acid levels, although symptoms generally develop after menopause.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Untreated gout can cause worsening pain and joint damage, experts caution. It may also lead to more severe conditions, such as recurrent gout, advanced gout and kidney stones.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The Mayo Clinic advises patients to seek immediate medical care if a fever occurs or if a joint becomes hot and inflamed, which is a sign of infection. Certain anti-inflammatory medications can help treat gout flares and complications.

Fox News Digital reached out to the researchers for comment.