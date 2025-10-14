Actress ignored subtle cancer symptom for years before collapsing onstage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Kingston, known for her roles on hit shows like "ER" and "Doctor Who," revealed her battle with uterine cancer in a recent interview.

In the first sign that something was wrong, the actress began hemorrhaging onstage in 2024, then ultimately carried on with the show. It wasn’t until six weeks later that doctors diagnosed her with cancer.

"Your body does try to warn you," the star, 62, told The Independent. "It just depends on whether you can read the warning signs."

"I had assumed that the way I was feeling was old age, and I just sort of accepted it," Kingston went on, noting that she had experienced bloating and achiness for years.

Kingston brushed off the telltale signs of uterine cancer as typical aging, a mistake experts say can cost women their lives.

Uterine cancer, sometimes referred to as "womb cancer," is a general term describing cancer that forms in the uterus. It most often develops after menopause, according to Cleveland Clinic.

There are two forms: endometrial cancer and uterine sarcoma. Endometrial is one of the most common reproductive cancers, while uterine sarcoma develops in the muscle wall of your uterus. Uterine sarcomas are very rare, the above source stated.

About 3% of women will receive a diagnosis of uterine cancer at some point during their lives. Each year, about 65,000 women are diagnosed.

Symptoms to watch for

Symptoms of uterine cancer can resemble other conditions, which could be why it can go undetected or even ignored, as in Kingston’s case.

Symptoms can include the following, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Vaginal bleeding between periods before menopause

Vaginal bleeding or spotting after menopause

Lower abdominal pain or cramping just below your stomach

Thin white or clear vaginal discharge for postmenopausal women

Prolonged, heavy or frequent vaginal bleeding after 40

Risk factors

Researchers aren’t sure of the exact cause of uterine cancer. The condition occurs when cells in the uterus mutate and multiply uncontrollably, which can form a mass called a tumor, Cleveland Clinic states.

Many uterine cancer risk factors are associated with hormonal imbalances — such as obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), both of which can increase estrogen exposure.

Other factors include age (most cases occur after age 50), diet (a high-fat diet can increase cancer risk), and family history of the disease. People who haven’t been pregnant also have a higher risk, experts say.

There are a range of treatment approaches for uterine cancer. In Kingston’s case, she underwent radiation therapy and a hysterectomy. Chemotherapy, hormone therapy and immunotherapy may also come into play during treatment.

During a hysterectomy, surgeons often perform procedures to remove ovaries and fallopian tubes. Most people need this extra step to make sure all cancer gets removed, per Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors may also perform a procedure to remove lymph nodes and determine whether cancer has spread.

Early intervention

While uterine cancer can be fatal, an early diagnosis means potentially faster treatment and better outcomes.

Those experiencing any symptoms should speak with a healthcare provider and undergo a pelvic exam, experts recommend.

A provider may also use a combination of blood tests and imaging scans to confirm a diagnosis.

"Uterine cancer is really tricky because it is so sneaky," Kingston told The Independent.

"What I would say is, the body does know — and that was the body saying to me, ‘Help! There’s something really wrong.’ It’s so important to seek advice and have a check-up."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kingston's representative for comment.