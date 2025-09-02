Erin Andrews had 'no symptoms' before cancer diagnosis, pushes for early screenings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, a cervical cancer survivor, is joining a national movement to promote early cancer screening, a cause that hits close to home.

Andrews, a member of the FOX NFL Sunday’s A-Team and host of FOX’s "99 To Beat," has credited a routine check-up for saving her life.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Andrews shared how she attended an annual appointment with her gynecologist in 2017 and received a "shocking" cancer diagnosis.

Andrews said she did not have any symptoms and always followed a healthy lifestyle, including eating a balanced diet and incorporating a regular fitness routine.

"I am not somebody that misses a doctor's appointment," she said. "I'm really good every single year at getting in when I need to get in. And I did that, and I was absolutely blown away and shocked."

"But the good news was, because I had been so proactive with my health and I had been tested the year before, the cancer hadn't progressed," she added. "We were able to take care of it after two surgeries."

"Early detection can save your life or the life of someone you love."

Now, in partnership with Aflac, a leading provider of cancer insurance, Andrews is launching "Check for Cancer," a campaign encouraging Americans to prioritize routine cancer screenings.

"Go to your doctor, go for your checkups, be proactive with your health," she advised. "People don't like going to the doctor. They don't want to get bad news. Sometimes they even put it off so much they forget about it."

Andrews hopes the Check for Cancer campaign will make it easier for people to access screenings and get reminders to schedule appointments.

"It's just something you want to instill in people's heads," she said.

Especially for younger Americans, as cancer rates rise across all age groups, Andrews stressed that early detection is "key."

Check for Cancer aims to increase U.S. screenings by 10% over the next decade, using a checkered pattern as a visual reminder, according to a press release.

One in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, per data from the American Cancer Society.

An Aflac Wellness Matters Survey revealed that 90% of U.S. adults admit to delaying a check-up or recommended screening.

Beginning Sept. 3, 2025, Aflac will offer cancer screening and early detection resources on its website. The company will also donate $5 to childhood cancer research and care for each social media post using #CheckforCancer, up to $1 million.

"Too many Americans delay screenings, often due to fear, uncertainty or simply not knowing where to start," Aflac Incorporated President Virgil Miller commented in a statement.

"This leads to healthcare challenges that could have been mitigated or even avoided," he said, adding that "early detection can save your life or the life of someone you love."

"Getting screened shouldn’t feel overwhelming, it should be routine, and feel woven into the fabric of everyday life just like the checked patterns we see every day."