Health

Bindi Irwin's painful medical journey ends with life-changing surgeries

Wildlife conservationist underwent multiple surgeries to treat endometriosis, a diagnosis effecting millions worldwide

By Khloe Quill
After 13 years of "fighting for answers," Bindi Irwin says she is finally healing. 

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the conservationist revealed the removal of 51 endometriosis lesions, a chocolate cyst, her appendix, and repair of a hernia from childbirth. Dr. Tamer Seckin, an endometriosis specialist, removed them all during two separate surgeries.

BINDI IRWIN FIGHTS TO BE HEALTHY FOR HER FAMILY FOLLOWING EMERGENCY SURGERY

"I felt utterly ashamed as a teenager and young adult," Irwin wrote, speaking about the painful endometriosis symptoms she suffered.

Bindi Irwin attends the Steve Irwin gala to support the Wildlife Warriors conservationist organization at Bellagio Resort & Casino on May 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bindi Irwin says she hopes to raise awareness of endometriosis, a diagnosis that she shares with about nine million other women in America. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Her message? No young woman should feel ashamed or alone with pain that’s too often dismissed as "just part of being a woman."

BINDI IRWIN UNDERGOES EMERGENCY SURGERY AFTER SHOWING SIGNS OF 'DISCOMFORT' AND 'PAIN'

Irwin, daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, first revealed her diagnosis in March 2023, through a post on social media. The conservationist’s story highlights a condition affecting millions worldwide. Here’s what to know.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis affects roughly 10 percent of reproductive-aged women worldwide; in the U.S. alone, it impacts about 9 million women. Diagnosis is often delayed, averaging five to 12 years after onset of symptoms due to stigma and misdiagnosis, according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Gynecologist talks to a patient with a model of the female reproductive system in her hands.

Endometriosis affects roughly 10 percent of reproductive-aged women worldwide. Symptoms are often painful and long-lasting. (iStock)

The World Health Organization defines endometriosis as a condition that occurs when tissue like the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing pain, inflammation, and even infertility.

Common symptoms include pelvic and abdominal pain, painful periods, pain during intercourse, digestive issues, heavy bleeding, and fatigue.

BINDI IRWIN'S EMERGENCY SURGERY TOOK UNEXPECTED TURN FORCING HER TO MISS STEVE IRWIN GALA

When treatment doesn’t help symptoms, the next step is often laparoscopic surgery, which uses small incisions to remove or ablate lesions.

This surgery often means a faster recovery and fewer complications compared to more invasive open surgery, called a laparotomy, which involves one long incision across the abdomen.

Doctor checking for endometriosis, feeling woman's pelvic area.

Surgeries to remove lesions may help improve fertility in some women. (iStock)

Recovery typically takes two to four weeks, though healing may take longer depending on the extent of surgery and individual health.

While relatively rare, risks of the surgery can include infection, bleeding, damage to nearby organs, and gas-related discomfort.

Beyond symptom relief, procedures like Irwin’s may preserve fertility by removing growths. 

Animal Conservationist / TV Personality Bindi Irwin attends the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Irwin says she is "beginning to recognize" herself again after treatment. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In May 2025, the Seckin Endometriosis Research Center opened at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, backed by $20 million in funding. It represents the first major U.S. facility solely dedicated to understanding endometriosis, developing non-invasive diagnostics, and improving treatments.



Irwin’s story sheds light on the difficult battle many women face when trying to find answers to their physical pain. Her post urges broader, open conversations about women’s health on a global scale.

"I can function in everyday life without wanting to throw up or pass out from the pain," Irwin shared.

"Slowly, slowly gaining my strength back. I cannot express the gravity of my emotions as I am beginning to recognize myself again."

