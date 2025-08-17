Bindi Irwin's painful medical journey ends with life-changing surgeries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After 13 years of "fighting for answers," Bindi Irwin says she is finally healing.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the conservationist revealed the removal of 51 endometriosis lesions, a chocolate cyst, her appendix, and repair of a hernia from childbirth. Dr. Tamer Seckin, an endometriosis specialist, removed them all during two separate surgeries.

"I felt utterly ashamed as a teenager and young adult," Irwin wrote, speaking about the painful endometriosis symptoms she suffered.

Her message? No young woman should feel ashamed or alone with pain that’s too often dismissed as "just part of being a woman."

Irwin, daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, first revealed her diagnosis in March 2023, through a post on social media. The conservationist’s story highlights a condition affecting millions worldwide. Here’s what to know.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis affects roughly 10 percent of reproductive-aged women worldwide; in the U.S. alone, it impacts about 9 million women. Diagnosis is often delayed, averaging five to 12 years after onset of symptoms due to stigma and misdiagnosis, according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The World Health Organization defines endometriosis as a condition that occurs when tissue like the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing pain, inflammation, and even infertility.

Common symptoms include pelvic and abdominal pain, painful periods, pain during intercourse, digestive issues, heavy bleeding, and fatigue.

When treatment doesn’t help symptoms, the next step is often laparoscopic surgery, which uses small incisions to remove or ablate lesions.

This surgery often means a faster recovery and fewer complications compared to more invasive open surgery, called a laparotomy, which involves one long incision across the abdomen.

Recovery typically takes two to four weeks, though healing may take longer depending on the extent of surgery and individual health.

While relatively rare, risks of the surgery can include infection, bleeding, damage to nearby organs, and gas-related discomfort.

Beyond symptom relief, procedures like Irwin’s may preserve fertility by removing growths.

In May 2025, the Seckin Endometriosis Research Center opened at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, backed by $20 million in funding. It represents the first major U.S. facility solely dedicated to understanding endometriosis, developing non-invasive diagnostics, and improving treatments.

Irwin’s story sheds light on the difficult battle many women face when trying to find answers to their physical pain. Her post urges broader, open conversations about women’s health on a global scale.

"I can function in everyday life without wanting to throw up or pass out from the pain," Irwin shared.

"Slowly, slowly gaining my strength back. I cannot express the gravity of my emotions as I am beginning to recognize myself again."