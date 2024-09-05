3 deaths reported after Legionnaires' disease outbreak at senior living facility

Three senior citizens have died after contracting Legionnaires' disease — a form of pneumonia that can spread via water — at an assisted living facility in Albany, New York, according to reports.

The Albany County Department of Health was first notified of a "cluster of cases" at Peregrine Senior Living on Aug. 30, according to a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"We began an immediate investigation and the assisted living facility was placed on water restrictions," a spokesperson said in the statement.

A total of 20 people have been hospitalized since Aug. 30.

Half of those tested positive for Legionnaires', according to the health department.

"Three who tested positive have died; two of the people who died were hospitalized for other health issues," the statement continued.

The New York State Health Department and Albany County Department of Health have tested water samples taken from the facility.

"Legionella bacteria was present in some samples and further testing is being done on those samples," the Albany health department told Fox News Digital.

"Peregrine has installed water filters so that some showers and bathrooms are available for use."

When contacted by Fox News Digital, the New York State Department of Health said it is working closely with the Albany County Department of Health and Peregrine Senior Living to investigate and respond to the outbreak.

"State and county health officials have been on site to collect environmental water samples, which are being tested at the State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center, and Peregrine has posted signage, implemented water restrictions and installed shower filters at the facility," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work with the facility and county health officials to protect the health and safety of the residents living at Peregrine."

Fox News Digital reached out to Peregrine Senior Living requesting comment.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.

The bacteria is usually found in lakes, streams and other freshwater environments.

However, it can grow and spread indoors via shower heads, sink faucets, hot tubs, water features/fountains, plumbing systems and other water systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When people swallow or breathe in droplets of water that contain Legionella, they can potentially become ill with Legionnaires’ disease.

Although human transmission is possible in rare cases, the disease is not typically spread from person to person, per the CDC.

"Legionellosis is not contagious and cannot be spread from person to person," the New York State Department of Health confirmed to Fox News Digital. "It is not a communicable disease and there is no threat to the community at large."

Individuals at highest risk include smokers and those with coexisting pulmonary disease, according to Dr. Nathan Goodyear, medical director of Brio-Medical in Arizona, previously told Fox News Digital.

"Other risk factors include advancing age, cardiovascular disease , obesity and compromised immune systems," Goodyear previously told Fox News Digital.

Symptoms of the infection

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease usually show up between two and 14 days after exposure.

The signs are similar to other types of pneumonia, and include the following:

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches and headaches

Some patients may also experience nausea, diarrhea and confusion, the CDC noted.

"The nature of the symptoms is not necessarily what differentiate Legionella from other causes, but history of exposure from ‘human-made reservoirs,’ though this may be hard to discern early on in infection and/or in an outbreak," said Goodyear.

"Cancer is also a comorbidity of Legionnaires' disease," the doctor added.

Those who have any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, the CDC advises.

Diagnosis, treatment and prevention

Diagnosis of Legionnaires’ disease is made via chest X-ray, urine test and lab analysis of a phlegm sample.

Most people with the disease will recover with a course of antibiotics.

In some patients, however, serious illness can lead to lung failure or death, per the CDC.

Around 10% of people who contract Legionnaires’ disease will die from those complications — and the mortality risk rises to 25% for those who get Legionnaires’ while staying in a health care facility, according to the CDC.

"Treatment needs to be early and aggressive," Goodyear told Fox News Digital. "Legionella infection is an intracellular infection that requires antibiotic treatment ."

Antibiotics that are appropriate for Legionella infection include Levofloxacin and Azithromycin.

"Therapy can be prescribed orally in healthy individuals … but intravenous antibiotics often prove to be the initial option for treatment secondary to the pathogenicity of the disease," Goodyear said.

Currently, there are no vaccines for the disease.

The best strategy to prevent infection is to reduce the growth and spread of the Legionella bacteria.

The CDC recommends that building owners and managers use a water management program to reduce the risk.

To prevent serious illness from Legionnaires’, Goodyear recommends that all smokers kick the habit , and also emphasizes the need to "aggressively support" chronic pulmonary disease.

"Advancing age is a given in life, and immune dysfunction correlates with advancing age," added Goodyear.

"Increasing immune support (vitamin D3, vitamin C, Zinc) is required to counter the immune dysfunction associated with advancing age."

Obesity is another foundational risk factor for all chronic inflammatory diseases, Goodyear noted.

Anyone who has questions about legionella can visit the Albany County Department of Health's website at www.albanycountyny.gov/departments/health/legionnaires-disease-legionellosis.