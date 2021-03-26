Runaway steer in Rhode Island, on the loose for months, finally recaptured after fleeing slaughterhouse

How udderly amoo-sing.

A cow that escaped from the unloading area of a Rhode Island slaughterhouse has been recaptured nearly two months after first fleeing the facility.

The 1,500-pound steer has been roaming the area around Johnston after making a break from wholesaler Rhode Island Beef and Veal in Johnston, on Feb. 4. In the weeks since, the burly bovine has been roaming residential yards, and even made a brief appearance 10 miles away in Providence.

Police had warned locals to steer clear of the steer, fearing that he may cause a potential traffic accident. Residents were advised to contact Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management with any sightings or tips, while authorities attempted to corral the cow into wooded areas.

Finally, on Friday morning, the Johnston police confirmed that the cow had been recaptured by its owner, though they were unsure of his fate. In the meantime, the cow has been returned to the owner’s Connecticut farm, The Providence Journal reports.

The steer, meanwhile, had already stolen the hearts of thousands, at least according to a Change.org petition that urges the owner to donate the "Johnston Cow" to a sanctuary, ensuring he’ll never be brought to a slaughterhouse again.

"Anyone who tries as hard as he did deserve to enjoy the good life at a Sanctuary!" reads the Change.org petition, which had garnered more than 12,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon. "Let's make sure we secure his future so he can rest easy."

