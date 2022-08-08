Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reptiles
Published

Florida alligator found with a knife stuck in its head is euthanized

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) rep told Fox News Digital that the gator was 'humanely euthanized'

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alligator in Florida had to be euthanized after it was found with a knife in its head, according to officials.

The alligator – which was four feet, nine inches long – was reportedly seen swimming in a pond in Deltona, Florida, on Sunday, July 31, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) rep told Fox News Digital in an email. 

An alligator trapper caught the reptile, officials said.

ALLIGATOR WITH A KNIFE STUCK IN ITS SKULL SPARKS CONCERN IN TEXAS COMMUNITY

"Due to the injury to its head, it was humanely euthanized," the rep said. 

The Florida FWC is investigating how the alligator was injured. 

ALLIGATOR FOUND IN FLORIDA SHERIFF’S OFFICE PARKING GARAGE IS RELOCATED

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions posted alligator safety tips on Facebook last month. 

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions posted alligator safety tips on Facebook last month.  (iStock)

It is illegal to "intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture or attempt to kill, injure, possess or capture an alligator," unless given special authority, according to Florida law. 

The Florida FWC is asking anyone with information about the alligator to come forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On July 29, the FWC posted alligator safety tips on Facebook. 

"If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and make sure pets are on a leash and away from the water’s edge," the FWC wrote, in part.

"Also, never feed an alligator," the agency added. "It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and begin to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for you and other people who encounter that alligator in the future."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 