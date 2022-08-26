Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Sheriff's deputies remove alligator from Louisiana family's patio

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies removed and relocated the 3-foot alligator

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana had to wrangle an alligator that had made its way onto a family’s patio earlier this week. 

On Tuesday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office in Benton, Louisiana, posted pictures and a video of its deputies wrestling the three-foot gator.

"Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort a, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps," one Facebook post said.

ALLIGATOR REMOVED FROM NEW MEXICO HOME GETS SETTLED IN ZOO: REPORT

In the post, the sheriff's office explained that deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to the call about the alligator and "doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries."

Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office pose with the three-foot alligator they wrangled from a family's patio.

Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office pose with the three-foot alligator they wrangled from a family's patio. (Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators," Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement. "Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring."

HUGE SEVEN-FOOT-LONG ALLIGATOR OUTSIDE A FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL

In the post, the sheriff’s office explained that the alligator was released into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton, Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 