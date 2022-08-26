Sheriff's deputies remove alligator from Louisiana family's patio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana had to wrangle an alligator that had made its way onto a family’s patio earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office in Benton, Louisiana, posted pictures and a video of its deputies wrestling the three-foot gator.

"Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort a, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps," one Facebook post said.

In the post, the sheriff's office explained that deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to the call about the alligator and "doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries."

"Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators," Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement. "Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring."

In the post, the sheriff’s office explained that the alligator was released into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton, Louisiana.

