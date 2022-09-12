Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Rare butterfly rebounds in Florida after it was believed to be extinct

The Atala butterfly is resurging in Florida because of the growing popularity of the coontie plant

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A rare butterfly that was previously believed to be extinct is returning to Florida, according to a report.

On Saturday, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) posted on Facebook about the return of the Atala butterfly, also known as Eumaeus atala.

The Atala butterfly appears to be making a comeback because its host plant – the coontie – is becoming more popular in gardens and landscapes, the SCCF explained in a Facebook post.

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES ARE OFFICIALLY ON THE ENDANGERED SPECIES LIST

"The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention," Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscapes & Garden Center staff member said in a statement. 

The Atala butterfly – which was previously believed to be extinct – is growing in population because of the popularity of the butterfly's host plant, the coontie.

"It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils," Ramos added.

SOME ENDANGERED SPECIES BEGIN TO RECOVER, OTHERS DECLINE AS RESTORATION EFFORTS CONTINUE

Atala butterflies were believed to be extinct from 1937 until some specimens were found in 1959, according to the Florida Wildflower Association website. 

More Atala butterflies were found on an island off the coast of Miami in 1979, the website says.

The butterfly species has since rebounded. 

Atala butterflies have black, velvety wings with bright blue or green hues, according to the Florida Wildflower Foundation. 

From 1937 to 1959, the Atala butterfly was believed to be extinct. 

The underside of an Atala butterfly’s wing has three rows of blue or green spots and a large red spot on the hind wing, the Florida Wildflower Foundation says on its website. 

