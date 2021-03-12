Loose cow is still on the run in Rhode Island, police say: 'Stay clear of the steer'

Have you seen this steer?

Don’t have cow, Rhode Islanders – but one’s on the mooove in the Ocean State. The brazen bovine has been on the run since Feb. 4, after bolting while being unloaded at Rhode Island Beef and Veal, a slaughterhouse in Johnston, the Associated Press reports. The steer has stomped around the local area and was soon spotted in Providence, which is about 10 miles away.

Now, the Johnston Police Department is urging the public to "stay clear of the steer" and report any sightings to authorities.

In an update posted to Facebook on Thursday, the department clarified that while the cow’s whereabouts are actively being tracked, they cannot chase the wild animal. Instead, they hope to keep the runaway contained to wooded areas where it cannot endanger drivers or itself.

The Johnston Police also shared a snap of the conniving cow standing near a "Support Our Police" yard sign on a residential street, writing that it appears to be healthy and well-fed.

"Though it appears in this picture that it backs the blue, the escaped Johnston cow is still on the lam," police teased.

All jokes aside, police say that locals should not attempt to harass or disturb the cow, and instead leave the capture to the professionals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.