Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reptiles
Published

Florida authorities remove 6-foot alligator from Publix grocery store parking lot

Last month, a 72-year-old man had part of his leg bitten off by an alligator in Titusville, Florida

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Women float down river and drift past alligator: See the shocking video! Video

Women float down river and drift past alligator: See the shocking video!

Three women were floating down the Ichetucknee River near Fort White, Florida, when they spotted an alligator close by. The women quickly moved away from the gator. Check out this dramatic scene!

Alligators are just like us. They even go grocery shopping. 

A nearly six-foot alligator was removed from the parking lot of a Publix grocery store in Pinellas Park, Florida, Thursday evening. 

Someone called police to report the gator was roaming around the parking lot near 49th Street and Park Boulevard, police said in a release. 

"We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub," the Pinellas Park Police Department joked in a Facebook post. The post showed photos of the reptile as it was captured and released into a nearby body of water with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife. 

ELDERLY FLORIDA MAN'S LEG BITTEN OFF BY ALLIGATOR, OFFICIALS SAY 

Alligator walking through parking lot

The alligator was found walking in a Publix parking lot.  (Pinellas Park Police Department)

Police joked in a press release the alligator was "obeying all traffic laws" as it moved along a sidewalk toward the parking lot near a busy intersection. 

"We're happy to report both he and the shoppers are safe!" police added. 

Alligator sightings in the Sunshine State aren’t uncommon. 

Last week, a 5-foot alligator was found climbing through a stormwater pipe in Oviedo, a town near Orlando. 

HUGE ALLIGATOR SWIMMING IN ALABAMA OCEAN SHOCKS BEACH-GOERS: ‘NEVER CHARGED OR HISSED’

Police officers carrying alligator

Police said they worked to keep the reptile away from people and traffic before it was captured.  (Pinellas Park Police Department)

"Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes!" the city said. The gator was seen via a robotic camera that went down into the pipes. The animal eventually disappeared from view. 

Alligator being released into water

The animal was released to a nearby body of water.  (Pinellas Park Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, a 72-year-old man had part of his leg bitten off by an alligator in Titusville. In February, an 85-year-old woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator in Fort Pierce while walking near her retirement home. 