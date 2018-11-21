Hunter and host of 'Larysa Unleashed' slammed for photo with dead sheep, bloody sex toy

A professional huntress has caused outrage after posing with a dead sheep and blood-covered sex toy in Norfolk, England.

Larysa Switlyk sparked fury earlier this year when she took smiling selfies next to dead goats during one of her infamous hunting trips in Scotland.

She was branded “barbaric” and “not welcome” by angry Scots on Twitter but the American TV presenter has now been pictured posing with another dead animal on British soil.

This time the 33-year-old posed with a sex toy and dead sheep while celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday with a group of female hunters. British hunter Jenna Gearing was one of the women on the trip but left because Switlyk “disrespected” the animal.

She said Switlyk was excited about killing Chinese Water Deer which now live in Norfolk after being imported from Asia.

Gearing said that the marital aid had been given as a birthday present but said Switlyk was “rude and arrogant” throughout the trip.

She told MailOnline: “It was a bit of fun during the party but I have no idea why it was brought out the following day on a hunt. It was an appalling thing to do, a complete show of disrespect to the animal she has just killed.”

“I'm not friends with Larysa any longer and In fact the reason I left that hunt early was because I was so against what she stood for and her morals,” Gearing added. “I'd left the hunting trip before that photo was taken but it is an embarrassment to people that hunt like me and my family.”

She added that Switlyk was “unbearable” during the trip and the organizer of the event felt forced to end the trip half-way through the day.

Switlyk sparked outrage following her trip to Scotland earlier this year after she appeared to boast and brag about her kills. In one social media post, she described how she had spent two days hunting a goat on the island before making the rifle kill with a “200-yard shot”.

But Switlyk hit back to defend her actions, and has released a new clothing line mocking the outrage she faced online. The T-shirts included the slogans “Don’t Let Me Get Your Goat” and “Barbaric Hunter”.

Posting about the range on Instagram, she said: “Due to the recent outrage over my hunting adventures I’ve decided to launch T-shirts to take a stance for what I believe in. A percentage of every shirt sold goes towards conservation efforts for the world’s capra species. Thank you for your support!”

A petition was started calling for the Scottish Parliament to ban trophy hunting in Scotland after Switlyk's posts.

She recently tweeted to say she would never apologize for her actions.

Posting a photo of herself holding a cut of meat, Switlyk said: “Nature is my super market – fresh organic wild meat with no steroids, hormones or antibiotics. This is where my meat comes from, do you know where your meat comes from.”

“I’ll never apologize for being a hunter! Hunters Unite – THANK YOU to my fellow hunters not afraid to have a voice,” she declared. “The amazing thing about social media is if you don’t like my photos you don’t have to follow me or you can even block me."

