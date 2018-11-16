Former Outdoor Channel host faces deer poaching charges

A former Outdoor Channel host has been indicted on felony charges after he allegedly killed one more deer than he was allowed to by his permit and then tried to cover his tracks, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield, Ill., announced the charges and said that “Fear No Evil” host Christopher Brackett engaged in “illegal hunting” in 2013 as he shot and killed two bucks in Indiana, breaking the rules of his permit.

Brackett, 41, allegedly filled out permit paperwork to make it appear the cameraman of his show had killed the second, 11-point deer, nicknamed the “Unicorn Buck,” the Central Illinois Proud reports.

According to the outlet, at the time of the alleged offense, Indiana law allowed hunters with proper permits to kill only one antlered deer per season.

When the “Unicorn Buck” episode aired on the Outdoor Channel in fall 2014, the video footage did not detail that Brackett had killed a smaller, 8-point buck that day, according to the indictment.

Brackett now faces two felony charges — one for conspiring to illegally kill a second deer and the other for illegally killing a second deer. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

It remains unclear at this time as to when “Fear No Evil” left airwaves, though the show is not listed on the Outdoor Channel’s current program lineup.

Reps for the Outdoor Channel did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.