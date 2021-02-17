Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fitness + Well-being
Published

Finnish runners wear only socks in deep snow for alternative fitness trend

One runner recommends wearing two or three pairs of wool socks for a run in the deep snow

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Recreational runners in Finland are staying fit by training in the deep snow -- but they aren’t wearing any shoes. 

The new fitness trend requires only a few layers of thick socks and allows runners to avoid gyms and other indoor sports, according to a report from Reuters.

Pekka Parviainen is one such runner. The helicopter pilot told the news agency that running in the snow wearing just his socks gives him a sense of freedom -- while also being a good form of exercise.

ITALY WON’T LET SKI SLOPES OPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS VARIANT DETECTED IN COUNTRY

"This is traditional Finnish crazy stuff, I think we all agree," Parviainen -- who is also a barefoot runner in warmer months -- told Reuters.

"And it’s really the happiness side," he added. "I mean it’s very good sport, strong exercise and everything, but it really is the happiness."

IS SPENDING 2 HOURS OUTDOORS THE NEW 10,000 STEPS?

According to Reuters, barefoot running in warmer months has recently become popular in Finland. The next logical step, of course, is running through the snow wearing only socks during the winter months.

There’s a new fitness trend in Finland -- running through the snow without wearing shoes. (iStock)

There’s a new fitness trend in Finland -- running through the snow without wearing shoes. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Parviainen told Reuters that runners can choose the depth of snow they run in. 

"The feeling afterwards is just great," he said. "You have had a good foot massage."

According to the news agency, Parviainen recommends wearing two or three pairs of wool socks for a run through the snow.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.