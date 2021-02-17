Finnish runners wear only socks in deep snow for alternative fitness trend

Recreational runners in Finland are staying fit by training in the deep snow -- but they aren’t wearing any shoes.

The new fitness trend requires only a few layers of thick socks and allows runners to avoid gyms and other indoor sports, according to a report from Reuters.

Pekka Parviainen is one such runner. The helicopter pilot told the news agency that running in the snow wearing just his socks gives him a sense of freedom -- while also being a good form of exercise.

"This is traditional Finnish crazy stuff, I think we all agree," Parviainen -- who is also a barefoot runner in warmer months -- told Reuters.

"And it’s really the happiness side," he added. "I mean it’s very good sport, strong exercise and everything, but it really is the happiness."

According to Reuters, barefoot running in warmer months has recently become popular in Finland. The next logical step, of course, is running through the snow wearing only socks during the winter months.

Parviainen told Reuters that runners can choose the depth of snow they run in.

"The feeling afterwards is just great," he said. "You have had a good foot massage."

According to the news agency, Parviainen recommends wearing two or three pairs of wool socks for a run through the snow.