Singing Wendy’s drive-thru employee serves up smiles to customers

A Wendy’s employee in New Jersey has been making drive-thru customers smile for more than 20 years with his lilting voice and positive attitude.

Willie Mckoy has been working at a Wendy’s in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, since 1998.

In 2000, he started taking orders at the drive-thru window, where he started singing to customers through his headset, local cable news station, News 12, reported.

"It's just natural," Mckoy told the outlet. "It comes natural. You treat customers right and they'll come back."

"Make everybody smile that's right," he added. "Treat people the way you want to be treated."

According to footage from News 12 and clips posted to a Facebook page devoted to Mckoy’s fans, Mckoy greets customers with a lilting: "Hi, may I take your order?"

He then proceeds to ask them questions -- like if they want barbecue sauce -- in a sing-song voice.

"He just brings a smile to everyone that comes to Wendy’s and he brings a smile to his co-workers," one person told News 12. "It’s a good attitude to be around him and his positivity."