Wayback Burger offers Five Guys 'Hamburglar' free burgers for a year

It turns out you can have your burger and eat it, too.

It’s a piece of cake if you’re the “D.C. Hamburglar,” who broke into a shuttered Five Guys burger restaurant in the wee hours of the morning on March 18 and was caught on security video cooking up something tasty on the grill.

If the mysterious man in the fedora turns himself in to the police (DC Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to his arrest), he’ll find there’s a pot of ground chuck at the end of the rainbow: free burgers for a year after he’s paid his debt to society.

“As you may be aware, there is a gentleman who broke in and made himself a burger at another restaurant brand last month in the D.C. area and is still at large,” John Eucalitto, president of Wayback Burgers, said in a statement shamelessly designed to taunt his competitors and garner some free publicity."

“To that gentleman, I’d like to say that we all make mistakes — from committing this illegal act to your choice of burgers. I strongly encourage you to do the right thing and turn yourself in right away.”

“After you take accountability for your actions, Wayback Burgers will give you free burgers for one year. It’s not too late to turn it around based on what you did. We’ll be keeping an eye on this story.”

And so will we.