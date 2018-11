Jennie Ripps, the founder of the Teaologist, a specialty tea blending company in Manhattan, designed this energy enhancing blend to be rich in antioxidants.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2 Parts The Teaologist Yerba Green Tea (Green Tea, Yerba Mate, Ginger, Peach)

1 Part Voli Vodka

2 tablespoon agave

Preparation:

Combine, stir and enjoy!