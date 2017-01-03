Shrek Smoothie

This tasty green drink was developed by the Western Dairy Association for use in school cafeterias.

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

4 ounce fat-free or low-fat white milk

2 ounce low-fat vanilla yogurt

2 ounce frozen spinach, chopped

4 ounce frozen pineapple chunks

4 ounce frozen peaches, sliced

4 ounce frozen mango chunks

Preparation:

Temper fruit for 20-30 minutes before blending for best texture

Place all ingredients in blender

Pulse until smooth

Pour and enjoy