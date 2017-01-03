Shrek Smoothie
This tasty green drink was developed by the Western Dairy Association for use in school cafeterias.
Cook Time:
Prep Time:
Total Time:
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
4 ounce fat-free or low-fat white milk
2 ounce low-fat vanilla yogurt
2 ounce frozen spinach, chopped
4 ounce frozen pineapple chunks
4 ounce frozen peaches, sliced
4 ounce frozen mango chunks
Preparation:
Temper fruit for 20-30 minutes before blending for best texture
Place all ingredients in blender
Pulse until smooth
Pour and enjoy