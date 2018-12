Holiday recipes from Charleston Receipts, the nation’s oldest Junior League cookbook, published in 1950 and now in its thirty-fifth printing.

Cook Time:10 min

Prep Time:5 min

Total Time:15 min

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 onion, chopped

1 cup cracker crumbs

1 pound sausage meat

1 cup milk

2 tablespoon sherry

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Let onion brown in butter. Add other ingredients and cook a few minutes.