SantaCon revelers trash San Francisco restaurant

There’s nothing quite like the holiday season, marked with festive decorations, Christmas music and drunken Santas taking over the city during SantaCon.

The annual pub crawl has people dress up in Santa Claus costumes or other Christmas attire and parade through several cities around the world.

This year’s event, which took place Dec. 8, brought more than Christmas spirit when one group of Grinches in San Francisco trashed a restaurant when things weren’t going their way.

In several videos posted on Twitter, the vandals are seen destroying Shalimar, a business that’s been in the area for about 16 years, KPIX reports.

One woman is recorded smashing a chair through the glass on the front door while another angry patron throws something at an employee.

According to an employee, Alejo, who was there when the incident took place, one of the angry customers demanded food she hadn‘t paid for.

“She asked me, ‘Give me my food! I paid the food already!' I told her, ‘You did not pay for the food.’ I said, ‘Show me your receipt and I’ll give you the food,'” he told KPIX.

The video also shows several items, including the cash register, knocked to the floor.

The man who shared the video on Twitter claims a police report has been filed.

Alejo wants the two girls to pay for the damage to the restaurant and suggests more police presence during the notoriously rowdy occasion.

Seven Santas were arrested during the event this year in San Francisco for public drunkenness.