Rare keepsake from Princess Diana, King Charles wedding expected to fetch big bucks on world stage

A Champagne bottle from the 1981 wedding of Princess Diana and King Charles III is going under the hammer next week — and the bottle is still completely full.

The item is being auctioned by Bruun Rasmussen, a Danish auction house based in Kongens Lyngby, less than 10 miles north of Copenhagen.

The Champagne is a bottle of Dom Pérignon Vintage 1961. It was a "special" edition bottled specially for the couple's wedding on July 29, 1981.

It's estimated to sell between 500,000 and 600,000 Danish Kroner, or roughly $78,000 to $95,000. The auction is slated to begin on Dec. 11.

Bruun Rasmussen, in its listing, said it's expecting "great international interest, both from experienced wine collectors and, to a significant extent, from collectors of royal memorabilia."

"It is extremely rare for such a type of bottle to appear on the market," the auction house said.

"This is a custom-made Champagne created for a world-famous event, making it exceptionally rare. It represents not only a highly valued Dom Pérignon edition, but also an extraordinary piece of British cultural history."

Thomas Rosendahl, the head of the wine department at Bruun Rasmussen, told Fox News Digital the listing is one of a kind, especially since it's one of only 12 magnum bottles made for the wedding.

"I would say that this is the first time I've come across a bottle with such a beautiful history and provenance," he said.

"I am quite certain that the hammer price will fall within the estimate we have provided."

Though the seller wishes to remain anonymous, it was acquired from a renowned wine merchant in England "many years ago," Rosendahl said.

In terms of whether the wine is still potable — Rosendahl said it is.

"I am fully confident that the bottle is still drinkable; we do not wish to offer wines at our auctions that we do not believe can still be enjoyed," he said.

"We examine all bottles very thoroughly, and among other things, we shine a light through bottles like this one to ensure that the color still appears fresh and bright and not brown or cloudy."

Fox News Digital's Adriana James-Rodil contributed reporting.