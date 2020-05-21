Quarantine cravings: Yelp reveals each state's most popular delivery order during pandemic
Well, we’re still at home — and still ordering takeout.
Yelp has revealed the most popular food delivery order in each state during the coronavirus health crisis, and the findings might surprise you.
In a report published Thursday, the business-review platform released a list of most ordered dishes across the country since March 16, soon after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency.
Using term frequency-inverse document frequency (TF-IDF), a Yelp data scientist calculated how frequently a dish was ordered in each state, relative to its popularity in other states. From there, the scientist standardized the dishes' names to calculate the TF-IDF scores and ultimately identify each state’s most ordered delivery meal.
Though classic takeout favorites like pizza, pad Thai, gyros, General Tso’s chicken and sushi reigned supreme, contenders like crab rangoon, bubble tea and burgers also made the cut.
“It’s no secret that delivery has made life at home a little more enjoyable for many people during the last two months,” Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis said of the results. “At Yelp, we’ve been inspired by the resilience of restaurants across the nation, and their ability to provide safe food delivery to their customers.”
With no further ado, here are America’s most common quarantine cravings, according to Yelp:
Alabama – Nachos
Alaska – Gumbo
Arizona – Tacos
Arkansas – Spring rolls
California – Bubble tea
Colorado – Crab Rangoon
Connecticut – Cheese pizza
Washington, D.C. – Biscuits
Delaware – Pho
Florida – Garlic Rolls
Georgia – Wings
Hawaii – Bubble Tea
Idaho – Cheese pizza
Illinois – Thin crust pizza
Indiana – Poke bowls
Iowa – Burgers
Kansas – Gyros
Kentucky – Gyros
Louisiana – Sushi
Maine – Pad Thai
Maryland – Gyros
Massachusetts – General Tso’s chicken
Michigan – Bubble tea
Minnesota – Donuts
Mississippi – Catfish
Missouri – Belgian fries
Montana – Egg Rolls
Nebraska – Sushi
Nevada – Spam musubi
New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon
New Jersey – Cheese pizza
New Mexico – Green chile cheeseburgers
New York – Cheese pizza
North Carolina – Tacos
North Dakota – Gyros
Ohio – Deep dish pizza
Oklahoma – Croissants
Oregon – Loaded burgers
Pennsylvania – Italian hoagies
Rhode Island – General Tso’s chicken
South Carolina – Sushi
South Dakota – Dumplings
Tennessee – Chicken tenders
Texas – Crawfish
Utah – Hot wings
Vermont – Burritos
Virginia – Tacos
Washington – Pad Thai
West Virginia – Bao buns
Wisconsin – Pad Thai
Wyoming – Naan