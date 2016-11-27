Pizza Hut rolls out its most patriotic pizza promotion ever

The Fourth of July has come and gone, but when it comes to food, some brands may just be getting started when it comes to celebrating America.

With the Olympic games just around the corner, Pizza Hut has released a bold new pie that only hot dog champ Joey "Jaw" Chestnut would be able to take down in one sitting-- the Big Flavor Dipper Pizza.

Available for limited time this summer, Pizza Hut's giant pizza is almost two feet of crust, sauce and cheese fully loaded with any of your favorite toppings. The pie also comes with a choice of dipping sauces including offers Classic Marinara, California Ranch, Texas Honey BBQ, and New York Buffalo.

The pizza isn't just America-super-sized-- it comes in a red, white and blue box emblazoned with "Go USA!" so you can chow down while cheering on your favorite athletes.

Pizza Hut isn't the only company to declare it's love for the United States this summer.

Most notably, Budweiser changed its brand name to “America” on its beer cans and bottles. The name swap will last through election season in November.

And if you really want to amp up your star spangled spirit, you can always just whip up a red, white and blue cocktail.

Are Budweiser and Pizza Hut vying to become the ultimate symbols of American culinary prowess?

Pizza and beer is a pretty classic combo any way you slice it.

The Big Flavor Dipper pizza comes with 22 slices and starts at $12.99.